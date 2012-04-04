MUMBAI The BSE Sensex fell for the first time in four sessions as traders were averse to keeping positions open ahead of a long weekend and as the services sector growth data showed a decline to five-month low.

The country's main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed down 0.53 percent at 17,503.76 points and the 50-share NSE index 0.54 percent at 5,329.65.

The HSBC Markit Business Activity index fell sharply to 52.3 in March from 56.5 in the previous month, raising some concerns about the economy, prompting investors to book profit in banking and real estate stocks.

The Indian stock market is closed on Thursday and Friday for holidays.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)