People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex was down 0.18 percent and the 50-share Nifty fell 0.28 percent.

Shares in Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) fell 7.5 percent a day after the company said its unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) was likely to report lower EBITDA margin in the October-December quarter.

Reliance communication (RLCM.NS) shares slid 3 percent a day after its consolidated net profit fell 44 percent, sharper-than-expected at 1.05 billion rupees for December quarter.

However, broader losses in indices were capped by gains in Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC.NS) that rose 3.5 percent as the oil ministry is expected to soon recommend a revision in local gas prices. Oil India gained 1.7 percent.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)