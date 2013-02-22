Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex will be closely monitoring the 2013/14 budget for the next fiscal year to be announced on February 28.

All eyes will be on how the finance minister will manage to meet the government's 4.8 percent fiscal deficit target for 2013/14, while still trying to revive growth amid persistent inflation, and with general elections expected next year.

Whether India can deliver a credible fiscally disciplined budget is too close to call, but economists polled by Reuters say its resolve to cut spending and giveaways in next week's budget will reignite investor confidence.

Traders say Nifty will be range-bound at above 5,800 until the budget.

