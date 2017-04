A broker looks at a computer screen as he talks on a phone at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Market Eye Weekahead - The Sensex could again approach record highs set hit this month should foreign investors extend their strong buying streak.

As of Thursday overseas funds had been net buyers for a 19th session out of 20 for a total of more than $2 billion.

Although foreign buying has come despite rising global risk aversion, continued tensions in Ukraine and worries about China's economic outlook could eventually slow down gains in domestic shares, traders warn.

Traders also expect profit-taking in some of the recent outperformers.

Monday is a public holiday for domestic markets

(Reporting by Indulal PM)