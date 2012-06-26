MUMBAI The BSE Sensex edged higher on Tuesday as state-run oil companies such as ONGC extended a recent rally, though broader sentiment was still marked by lingering disappointment the prior day's measures to bolster the rupee were not bold enough.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC.NS) gained 1.7 percent while Gas Authority of India (GAIL.NS) added 2.4 percent.
The Sensex provisionally rose 0.14 percent to 16,906.58 points, recovering slightly after two consecutive sessions of falls.
The Nifty provisionally rose 0.12 percent to 5,120.80 points.
