Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex gains 0.7 percent while the 50-share Nifty gains 0.8 percent, heading for a sixth consecutive session of gains.

Banking shares extend rally after RBI's bond purchases via open market operations reduce worries about tight liquidity conditions, and raise hopes for more actions to ease cash conditions.

NSE banking index advances 1.2 percent. ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) adds 1.2 percent, while State Bank of India rises 0.9 percent.

Domestic shares also track a global rally after the euro zone finance ministers agreed on an aid package for Spanish banks.

Traders eye industrial production data for April due on Tuesday to decide on further direction for markets. India's April industrial output seen up 1.7 pct yoy as per a Reuters poll.