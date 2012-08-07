People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex gained for the second day in a row, led by gains in stocks sensitive to interest rates on hopes that the RBI will be pressured into lowering interest rates after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said high borrowing costs were burdening consumers.

Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) rose 4.26 percent, ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) gained 2.13 percent, while DLF (DLF.NS) added 2.8 percent.

Software services exporters gain after U.S rival Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH.O) raised its adjusted full-year profit forecast.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) gained 2.9 percent, while Infosys (INFY.NS) added 1.65 percent.

The Sensex rose 1.02 percent to 17590.95. The index earlier hit its highest level since April 3.

The 50-share Nifty gained 1.03 percent to end at 5336.70 points.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)