A broker looks at a computer screen at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex rises 0.2 percent, led by gains in rate sensitive stocks. Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) rose 1.2 percent, while Maruti Suzuki India (MRTI.NS) rose 1.9 percent.

Among financials, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC.NS) rose 0.5 percent while State Bank of India rose 0.4 percent.

Indexes rose tracking gains in other Asian markets as investors kept stimulus hopes high ahead of a policy meeting by the European Central Bank.

Traders said monsoon woes and a spike in brent crude oil were however weighing on sentiment.