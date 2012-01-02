People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex fell in new year trading on Monday as investors were unconvinced a government decision to allow foreigners to directly buy stocks would spur inflows, with global risk appetite subdued.

Automakers Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS) and Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) climbed after both the companies reported strong December sales. Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, firmed after it raised prices.

By 10:25 a.m. (0455 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.2 percent to 15,428.01. It had risen as much as 0.56 percent in early trade.

The government said on Sunday individual foreign investors would be allowed to direct access to the stock market from January 15. It was the latest step to liberalise Asia's third-largest economy after a year of big losses in the stock market.

"It shouldn't have any impact for the moment because no foreign investor wants to put in money right now," said Ambareesh Baliga, Chief Operating Officer at Way2Wealth Securities.

"It's a good decision for the longer term," he said.

The Sensex has been among the worst performing markets in the world in 2011, falling 24.6 percent, as high interest rates and slowing economic growth dented investor confidence.

Foreign funds were net sellers of more than $450 million last year, compared with inflows of over $29 billion in 2010.

With many world markets closed on Monday, activity was relatively light. In the broader market, there were 688 gainers against 546 losers on total volume of about 86 million shares.

The 50-share NSE index .NSEI was down 0.4 percent at 4,607.65.

Tata Motors was up 1.2 percent after the maker of trucks, cars and utility vehicles said December sales rose 22 percent from the same month a year earlier.

Utility vehicle and tractor maker Mahindra & Mahindra rose 0.5 percent after its December sales climbed 26 percent. Top car maker Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) rose 1.1 percent.

Manufacturing activity surged to a six-month high in December thanks to a spike in factory output and new orders from domestic and international firms, a survey of purchasing managers showed on Monday.

Coal India rose 2.1 percent to 306.90 rupees after the company said it had changed the benchmark pricing for non-coking coal to gross calorific value.

The state-run company declined to say how much the move would boost revenues, but media reports pegged the increase in prices at more than 30 percent.

Largest lender State Bank of India and HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) fell on worries about higher provisioning in the medium term, after the central bank unveiled draft guidelines on Basel III capital regulations late last week.

SBI dropped down 0.3 percent and while HDFC Bank was down 1.3 percent. However, ICICI Bank was up 0.8 percent.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Steel Strips Wheels rose 2.8 percent to 195.60 rupees after the auto parts makers said wheel rim exports rose 18 percent in December, while truck rim sales jumped 352 percent.

* Two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS) was down 5 percent at 1,513 rupees. Its December sales rose 10 percent.

TOP THREE BY VOLUME

* IFCI (IFCI.NS) on 12.7 million shares

* Suzlon Energy (SUZL.NS) on 4.9 million shares

* Jaiprakash Associates (JAIA.NS) on 3.4 million shares

(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)