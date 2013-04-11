* Accuses his old advisory firm of breach of contract
* Says it helped Soros lobby against its mining interests
* Steinmetz's Guinea mining project now on hold
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, April 11 Israeli billionaire Beny
Steinmetz is suing his former London-based business advisers and
a British ex-minister in a battle over Guinea's mineral wealth.
Steinmetz has been at odds with the government of the West
African country for months over the right to mine half of the
giant Simandou deposit, one of the world's largest untapped iron
ore discoveries.
The mining arm of his business empire, BSG Resources (BSGR),
accuses the government's high-profile foreign advisers,
including the hedge fund billionaire and philanthropist George
Soros, of carrying out a damaging and personal smear campaign to
thwart its ambitions in Guinea.
Soros-backed organisations such as Revenue Watch say they
are helping Guinea's President Alpha Conde and his government
achieve greater benefits to ordinary Guineans from mining deals.
Steinmetz and BSGR accuse their own former communications
and business advisory firm, FTI Consulting, of breaching its
contract with BSGR by colluding with Soros in the alleged
campaign.
According to documents filed with Britain's High Court and
seen by Reuters on Thursday, Steinmetz and BSGR are suing FTI
Consulting and FTI executive Mark Malloch-Brown, a former
British government minister, for breach of contract and, for the
latter, a "collusive and unlawful" relationship with Soros.
They accuse Malloch-Brown, who is close to Soros and was
vice chairman of his investment funds, of handing over
confidential information on BSGR and of failing to disclose his
ties to the financier and alert BSGR to the potential conflict
of interest.
"(Malloch-Brown's) relationship with Mr Soros was so close
that (he) was in charge of funding the very NGOs which were
building a case against BSGR," BSGR said in the documents.
BSGR's project is now on hold as Guinea's government reviews
its right to operate in the country.
FTI, which is also representing Malloch-Brown, said it had
not yet received formal notification of the case.
A spokesman for FTI said it lacked merit. "Once served on
us, we intend to defend this claim vigorously," he said.
People in Soros's offices had no immediate comment.
GUINEA MINING DEAL CRITICISED
Basing its claims on information it got through the British
data protection act, BSGR accused Malloch-Brown, under pressure
from Soros, of "procuring FTI's resignation from its account
with BSGR in November 2012".
It cited damaging timing that coincided with questions from
a Guinea government committee about the mine.
BSGR was awarded the concession to mine half of Simandou in
2008, just months after the licence was revoked from Rio Tinto
by the then government of long-ruling leader Lansana
Conte. Conte accused Rio, which initially held all of Simandou,
of moving too slowly.
BSGR was not required to pay any cash up front and was given
permission to export via Liberia, a much shorter and less
expensive route than exporting across Guinea. Critics say that
would limit the economic benefits for Guinea.
BSGR and partner Vale say their concession
represents a fair deal for Guineans, and the export route
through Liberia makes better economic sense than shipping ore
across Guinea.
But the terms have been widely criticised by advocates of
government transparency, who say the authorities should have
secured a better deal.