April 14 Mining company BSG Resources (BSGR) on Friday filed a lawsuit accusing U.S. financier George Soros of scuttling its iron ore deal in Guinea and alleged $10 billion worth in damages.

BSGR, which is controlled by Israeli billionaire businessman Beny Steinmetz, accused Soros and his controlled entities of manipulating the government of Guinea and elected officials and other misconduct to strip it of mining contracts in Guinea in 2014.

Case 1:17-cv-02726 was filed in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)