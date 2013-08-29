(Adds further company comment)
GENEVA/LONDON Aug 29 Swiss police on Thursday
searched the Geneva offices of Onyx Financial Advisors, a
company providing management services for BSGR, the mining arm
of Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz's business empire, an Onyx
spokesman said.
Onyx said it had provided information to Swiss authorities
following a request made by the government of Guinea, which is
reviewing BSGR's concessions in the West African country and its
right to mine half of Simandou, one of the world's largest
untapped iron ore deposits.
Guinea has accused BSGR of paying bribes to obtain its
concession under a previous government.
BSGR has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and in turn accused
Guinea's government of trying to use the process to confiscate
its rights to Simandou.
A security guard at the property, near Geneva airport, said
about 20 police officers arrived in the early morning, brought
up documents from the basement and stayed for several hours.
"Onyx has absolutely nothing to hide. We are co-operating
fully with the authorities but are unable to comment further at
this time," the spokesman said.
A spokesman for the Geneva police declined to comment. BSGR
had no comment.
As part of a U.S. corruption probe involving Guinea, FBI
agents in April arrested BSGR agent Frederic Cilins on charges
of obstructing a criminal investigation, tampering with a
witness and destroying records. Two men have also been arrested
in Guinea.
Onyx is a company which BSGR has described as wholly
separate and fully independent, although it provides
administrative and management services for BSGR. Onyx's chief
executive is also a director on the board of BSGR.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques in London and Emma Farge
in Geneva; Editing by Erica Billingham)