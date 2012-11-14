WARSAW Nov 14 Bosch-Siemens Hausgeraete (BSH), the joint venture of Germany's Robert Bosch and Siemens, launched a 608 million zlotys ($185 million) takeover tender for Polish home appliances maker Zelmer on Wednesday.

BSH is offering 40 zlotys per share for the Polish company, which put itself up for sale in August. The price constitutes a 30 percent premium over Zelmer's Tuesday closing price. ($1 = 3.2857 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)