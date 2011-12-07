* Private banking unit gets Hong Kong banking license
* BSI pulled in 2.9 billion Sfr new assets in H1, 2011
ZURICH Dec 7 Generali private
banking arm BSI has received its banking license from the Hong
Kong regulator, BSI said on Wednesday, allowing it to offer a
full range of banking and investment services to Asian
customers.
The Lugano-based bank has been pushing hard to expand in the
region since it hired a large team, including co-CEO Hanspeter
Brunner, from RBS Coutts, sister company to London based
Coutts & Co which counts Queen Elizabeth II among its clients.
"The Asian business has contributed significantly to 2.9
billion Swiss francs ($3.13 billion) in new money, which BSI
accrued in the first half of 2011," said Alfredo Gysi, who will
take on the chairman's role at BSI at he beginning of 2012.
($1 = 0.9272 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)