MILAN Aug 1 Ital's Assicurazioni Generali is continuing talks to sell its private banking unit BSI but will not sell if the price is not right, the insurer's CFO said on Thursday.

Asked whether Generali would give exclusivity to Banco Espirito Santo, Alberto Minali said he would prefer to keep silent on the matter.

"We are not a distressed seller of an asset. We will analyse the offers when they come and if we think the price does not match what we consider to be the right price, we won't sell it," Minali said on a conference call. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)