SINGAPORE, April 22 Singapore police have
charged a former employee at Swiss private bank BSI for
acquiring property in the city-state using ill-gotten funds,
making him the second BSI banker in the city-state to come under
scrutiny by authorities this year.
The earlier case related to an ongoing money laundering
investigation linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the
state fund at the centre of a scandal raging in neighbouring
Malaysia.
The police released few details about the latest case, and
there was no mention of 1MDB on the charge sheet.
According to the document, Yeo Jiawei, a 33-year-old
Singaporean, was charged on April 15 with receiving funds
amounting to S$200,000 ($148,247) in his account that were
termed "benefits from cheating".
"As investigations are on-going, no further details are
available at this time," the Attorney-General's Chambers said in
a statement on Friday, adding that Yeo was a former BSI
Singapore employee.
Yeo was charged under an act that covers corruption, drug
trafficking and other serious crimes, the charge sheet showed.
BSI was not immediately available to comment on the latest
probe against a former employee.
A secretary at the bank confirmed that Yeo was no longer an
employee and said his contact details were unavailable. Reuters
was unable to discover his whereabouts.
In February, court documents showed senior BSI banker Yak Yew
Chee was facing a criminal probe for handling accounts for 1MDB
and related entities. Yew Chee subsequently left the private
bank.
In an affidavit filed at the court, he denied any wrongdoing
or getting unlawful benefits from managing the accounts of 1MDB
or its affiliates.
Singapore authorities are conducting a money laundering probe
into bank accounts linked to 1MDB, whose transactions have
triggered investigations across three continents.
($1 = 1.3491 Singapore dollars)
