Trade pact dumped by Trump could be revived at Asia-Pacific meeting
HANOI Japan and other remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by U.S. President Donald Trump.
SINGAPORE, April 28 Singapore charged a former wealth manager at Swiss-based private bank BSI with cheating and obstructing justice on Thursday in a case related to a money laundering investigation linked to Malaysia's embattled 1MDB investment fund.
Yeo Jiawei, a 33-year-old Singaporean, was arrested last month, and initially charged with receiving ill-gotten funds. [nL3N17O3I
At a hearing in the Singapore State Court on Thursday, Singapore prosecutor Kwek Mean Luck urged the court to extend Yeo's custody with an additional charge of obstructing justice.
Kwek said Singapore's white-collar crime unit was dealing with one of the most complex cross-border investigations it had ever been involved in.
Singapore authorities are conducting a money-laundering probe into bank accounts linked to 1Malaysian Development Berhad, whose transactions have triggered investigations across three continents.
Another former BSI banker is also facing a criminal probe related to Singapore's money-laundering probe.
Dressed in a dark orange T-shirt, Yeo appeared via a video link in the courtroom. He was remanded to custody for another week to May 5.
The prosecutor charged Yeo with cheating BSI by concealing from his former employer that he would be receiving $1.6 million a year from Brazen Sky Ltd, a financial vehicle owned by 1MDB and which was holding fund units at an account with BSI Singapore.
($1 = 1.3498 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Writing by Anshuman Daga. Editing by Bill Tarrant)
HANOI Japan and other remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by U.S. President Donald Trump.
TOKYO Yields are rising in Japan's tiny corporate bond market as traders pre-emptively brace for the Bank of Japan to stop being buyer of last resort, making this market a microcosm of wider fears over the end of Japan's four-year-long stimulus policy.