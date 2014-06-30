UPDATE 2-Amazon's arrival sounds wake-up bell for Australia's sleepy retailers
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
June 30 BSkyB, Britain's largest pay-TV company, is in talks to take a majority stake in Love Productions, which produces shows such as "The Great British Bake Off" and "Benefits Street," the Times reported, without citing sources.
The deal, which was first reported by Britain's Broadcast magazine, would add to business at BSkyB's Sky Vision distribution unit, the Times said. (bit.ly/1ltmsJ9)
The unit sells show rights to programmes produced in the UK to overseas markets.
A spokesman for BSkyB, which counts Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox as its largest shareholder, declined to comment. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
CARACAS, April 19 General Motors said on Wednesday that Venezuelan authorities had illegally seized its plant in the industrial hub of Valencia and vowed to "take all legal actions" to defend its rights.