LONDON Nov 19 A group of UK public sector pensions recommended on Wednesday that its member funds oppose the re-election of James Murdoch, son of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, to the board of BSkyB in a vote at the company's annual general meeting.

The Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF) made its recommendation before the meeting, scheduled for Nov. 21 in London.

"LAPFF has consistently raised concerns about James Murdoch's role on the BSkyB board since 2011, concerning conflicts of interest and director candidature suitability," LAPFF Chair Councillor Kieran Quinn said.

BSkyB was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)