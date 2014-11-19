(Adds Sky comment, company detail)
LONDON Nov 19 A group of UK public sector
pensions recommended on Wednesday that its member funds oppose
the re-election of James Murdoch, son of media tycoon Rupert
Murdoch, to the board of Sky Plc in a vote at the
company's annual general meeting.
The Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF) made its
recommendation before the meeting, scheduled for Nov. 21 in
London. The pay-TV company, formerly known as British Sky
Broadcasting, changed its name to Sky Plc last week as it
expands into Europe.
"LAPFF has consistently raised concerns about James
Murdoch's role on the BSkyB board since 2011, concerning
conflicts of interest and director candidature suitability,"
LAPFF Chair Councillor Kieran Quinn said.
James Murdoch is currently a non-executive director at Sky
Plc. His father Rupert is the controlling shareholder in the
firm, with a 39.14 percent stake.
"James Murdoch has always acted with integrity and
competence in his time at Sky. He continues to make a major
contribution to the company," a Sky spokesperson said.
(Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison and Susan
Thomas)