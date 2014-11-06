BRIEF-Revolution Lighting opens new facility in Simi Valley, California
* Revolution lighting technologies opens new facility in simi valley, california to support production of baa/taa compliant led tubes
Nov 6 BSkyB
* Has received acceptances representing 87.45 percent of issued share capital of Sky Deutschland
* Settlement of takeover offer is expected to occur on 12 november 2014
* PolarityTE Inc enters formal agreement with cell therapy and regenerative medicine, a leading cell therapy manufacturer in the intermountain west