LONDON, June 14 Britain's BSkyB said on
Friday it would give its sports channel subscribers free
broadband, fighting back against rival BT which is
offering customers a mirror deal of free football with an
Internet connection.
Sky said it would offer a year's free standard broadband
from June 14 to people paying for its Sky Sports service. The
offer would be available for a limited period. It also has a
deal giving half-price broadband to new customers, whether or
not they also subscribe to Sky TV.
Subscribers still need to pay 14.50 pounds for line rental a
month, Sky said.They also pay 21 pounds a month for a Sky Sports
package on top of a Sky TV deal, available from 21.50 pounds a
month, according to the company's website.
Premier League football has been a linchpin of BSkyB's
strategy, helping the company build its subscriber base to more
than 10 million homes.
But BT shook up the market last month when it said it would
screen English Premier League free to its broadband customers.
It has bought the rights to show 38 of next season's live
matches. Sky still retains the rights to 116 live matches.
Analysts at Citi said Sky's offer was a sensible tactical
discount.
"We think this is a sensible response from BSkyB and it
further underlines our view that the response will be considered
and targeted (as opposed to a blanket price cut)," they said.
"Reflecting this, we think it should be taken positively."
Shares in BSkyB closed down 0.6 percent at 787 pence, while
BT ended 1.5 percent higher at 312.4 pence.