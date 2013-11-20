LONDON Nov 20 BSkyB is keen to sign a
mutual wholesale deal with BT so both groups can offer
their customers the full range of live sports, Chief Executive
Jeremy Darroch said on Wednesday.
BSkyB, the dominant pay-TV group in Britain, lost the rights
to show Champions League soccer to BT earlier this month, making
it more important that the two groups agree a wholesale deal so
BSkyB can show the BT sports channels on its platform and vice
versa.
Speaking at a Morgan Stanley conference in Barcelona,
Darroch said he did not expect to take a huge hit from the loss
of the channels and that they had not been willing to pay any
more for the rights.