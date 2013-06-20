LONDON, June 20 Pay television company BSkyB
scored a victory over rival BT on Thursday when
British regulator Ofcom dismissed a complaint over Sky's refusal
to carry advertising for BT's new sports TV channels.
BT has invested around 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) to
move into a market for televised sports in Britain which BSkyB
has dominated for two decades.
BT is offering its sports channels, to be launched in
August, free to its broadband subscribers. BSkyB has hit back
with an offer of free broadband to sports channel subscribers in
what is shaping up as a heavyweight clash between the pay TV
company and former state telco.
Ofcom ruled on Thursday that BSkyB had not unduly
discriminated against BT by refusing to screen its ads on Sky's
own sports channels. BT had argued it would have to spend more
to reach its target audience if it could not advertise on Sky.
The regulator will have to referee another dispute between
the two companies after a complaint by BT over the terms on
which Sky is offering sports channels to BT's YouView Platform.
BT has bought the UK rights to show 38 English Premier
League soccer matches per season from August and will also
screen Premiership rugby. BSkyB has the rights to 116 Premier
League matches, as well as other sports including English test
cricket and Formula One motor racing.