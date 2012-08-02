* Competition Commission says movie deals do not harm market
* Rivals BT and Virgin Media disappointed with decision
LONDON Aug 2 Broadcaster BSkyB's strong
position in movies does not adversely affect Britain's pay-TV
retail market, a competition watchdog said on Thursday, pointing
to increased choice with the arrival of new entrants Lovefilm
and Netflix.
"Sky Movies, which currently offers the first pay movies of
all the big Hollywood studios, is not a sufficient driver of
subscribers' choice of pay-TV provider to give Sky such an
advantage over its rivals when competing for pay-TV subscribers
as to harm competition," the Competition Commission said.
The regulator had previously said Sky's subscriber base of
more than 10 million homes gave it an advantage over rivals in
bidding for the rights to first-run Hollywood movies before it
did a U-turn in May.
It said on Thursday that more consumers valued access to a
broad range of content and price than they did to seeing recent
movie content.
The launch of movie services by Netflix and Lovefilm had
also increased competition and consumer choice, it said, adding
that Sky movies had recently launched on Now TV, giving
consumers an opportunity to subscribe to its film package
regardless of their pay-TV provider.
Rivals BT and Virgin Media said they were
disappointed at the CC's final judgment.
"(The CC) has misjudged the importance of first subscription
pay TV window movies from the major studios and has failed to
take action to address Sky's monopoly control over these movie
rights," BT said.
"Consumers will rightly feel aggrieved that the CC has not
taken action when it could have."
It said the view that recent premium movies were no longer
significant in attracting subscribers to pay TV platforms flies
in the face of BT's experience as a retailer and the experience
of other retailers.
Virgin Media said that given the Competition Commission's
finding that the overall pay TV market was not working, it was
extremely disappointed that the commission had chosen not to
take any action.
"Until an effective intervention injects real competition
into the acquisition of key content rights, British consumers
will continue to pay more than they should," the company said.
BSkyB welcomed the end of the lengthy investigation, which
stretches back to 2007.
"Sky considers there to be overwhelming evidence that UK
consumers are well served by strong competition between a
growing number of TV providers, including those offering
movies," it said.
Shares in BSkyB were 0.3 percent higher at 726 pence by 0904
GMT, while BT was down 0.3 percent.