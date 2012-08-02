* Competition Commission says movie deals do not harm market

* Rivals BT and Virgin Media disappointed with decision

LONDON Aug 2 Broadcaster BSkyB's strong position in movies does not adversely affect Britain's pay-TV retail market, a competition watchdog said on Thursday, pointing to increased choice with the arrival of new entrants Lovefilm and Netflix.

"Sky Movies, which currently offers the first pay movies of all the big Hollywood studios, is not a sufficient driver of subscribers' choice of pay-TV provider to give Sky such an advantage over its rivals when competing for pay-TV subscribers as to harm competition," the Competition Commission said.

The regulator had previously said Sky's subscriber base of more than 10 million homes gave it an advantage over rivals in bidding for the rights to first-run Hollywood movies before it did a U-turn in May.

It said on Thursday that more consumers valued access to a broad range of content and price than they did to seeing recent movie content.

The launch of movie services by Netflix and Lovefilm had also increased competition and consumer choice, it said, adding that Sky movies had recently launched on Now TV, giving consumers an opportunity to subscribe to its film package regardless of their pay-TV provider.

Rivals BT and Virgin Media said they were disappointed at the CC's final judgment.

"(The CC) has misjudged the importance of first subscription pay TV window movies from the major studios and has failed to take action to address Sky's monopoly control over these movie rights," BT said.

"Consumers will rightly feel aggrieved that the CC has not taken action when it could have."

It said the view that recent premium movies were no longer significant in attracting subscribers to pay TV platforms flies in the face of BT's experience as a retailer and the experience of other retailers.

Virgin Media said that given the Competition Commission's finding that the overall pay TV market was not working, it was extremely disappointed that the commission had chosen not to take any action.

"Until an effective intervention injects real competition into the acquisition of key content rights, British consumers will continue to pay more than they should," the company said.

BSkyB welcomed the end of the lengthy investigation, which stretches back to 2007.

"Sky considers there to be overwhelming evidence that UK consumers are well served by strong competition between a growing number of TV providers, including those offering movies," it said.

Shares in BSkyB were 0.3 percent higher at 726 pence by 0904 GMT, while BT was down 0.3 percent.