LONDON May 20 Britain's Competition Commission
is to publish a preliminary report next week suggesting that
BSkyB's dominance in the pay-tv movie market has been
weakened by new entrants, reducing the need to impose
restrictions, The Mail On Sunday said.
"Following the entry of Amazon -owned Lovefilm and
fellow U.S. operator Netflix into the market, both
offering films online, the commission is likely to say Sky's
position is no longer as dominant as previously thought," the
newspaper said.
In August last year the regulator had said BSkyB's large
subscriber base gave it an advantage that meant potential rivals
found it difficult to bid successfully for the rights to
first-run Hollywood movies.
This in turn meant consumers found little alternative to Sky
Movies for new blockbuster films, it had said at the time.
However, online films rental company Netflix launched in
Britain and Ireland in January, taking on BSkyB's premium drama
and movies service and prompting Amazon's Lovefilm to offer a
new cut-price service.
Netflix's chief executive Reed Hastings told Reuters at the
time that BSkyB would be its main competition.
In response, the competition commission said in March it
would broaden its probe to assess the impact of these new
services on consumer use of pay TV services.
"After examining the effects of new competitors on the
sector the commission is expected to change its mind," The Mail
On Sunday said.
The newspaper report added that the commission is expected
to publish its final recommendations in July.
No one at BSkyB, which is 40-percent owned by Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp, was immediately available for
comment.