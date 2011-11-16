By Kate Holton
| BARCELONA, Spain
BARCELONA, Spain Nov 16 Britain's
dominant pay-TV group BSkyB does not see the tough
consumer environment hitting what it expects to be good profit
and cash generation, and will consider returning cash to
shareholders when appropriate.
Speaking at the Morgan Stanley technology, media and
telecoms conference in Barcelona, Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch
dismissed concerns that the pay-TV market was reaching
saturation.
BSkyB added 26,000 net new customers in its most recent
quarter, slightly below forecasts and well below previous years,
but posted strong profit growth by selling more services to its
existing customer base and managing its costs.
"I see a positive outlook," Darroch said. "I think we'll
continue to grow the business well. There's loads of opportunity
in this market. There's a hell of a long way to go.
"We need to keep building for the future so that when the
markets are more favourable, we're in an even better position.
And we need to manage the efficiency of the business.
"If we do all that then I think the outlook for revenue
growth, margin growth and therefore strong absolute profit and
free cash flow generation will be good."
Darroch noted that the television service run by telecoms
group BT, BT Vision, had shown good customer growth in
its most recent results but said that also gave BSkyB the
opportunity to sell its sports packages to those viewers through
a wholesale agreement.
A new television platform due to be launched next year
called YouView will also be an opportunity to reach new
consumers, he said.
TOUGH TRADING
Darroch repeated his belief that the consumer environment
would remain tough but said that provided a different challenge
for a group like Sky. While customers are more reluctant to
commit to new contracts, they are spending more time at home and
therefore open to home entertainment.
One other area for concern for investors and analysts in
recent years is the longer-term question of whether BSkyB would
look to follow BT and build out a fibre network to provide
faster broadband speeds to customers.
Darroch said the group had tested laying some fibre to
examine such things as video delivery but said he had no plans
to roll out BSkyB's own network. He said the group would instead
be open to taking fibre from BT on a wholesale basis.
"For now we don't see speed as particularly high in the
consumer hierarchy of choice," he said.
Darroch said his continued optimism in the business was also
in part due to the group's flexibility in terms of costs and
said it still had a long way to go on that front.
"We've made great progress," he said. "We've taken something
like 300 basis points out of our operating cost base over time.
It's one of the reasons we've been able to grow our margin as
well as investing so strongly.
"And there's a long way to grow. We've made great progress
but we're quite ambitious in terms of pushing on from here."
BSkyB, which was set to be bought by its largest shareholder
News Corp until a phone hacking scandal erupted in
July, is due to return 750 million pounds to shareholders via a
buyback, announced shortly after the collapse of the deal.
"We'll keep the progressive ordinary dividend and then every
year consider can we supplement that with additional returns,
and we'll do that from time to time," he said.
Darroch said News Corp had acted impeccably during the
takeover period and said he was delighted with how well the
business had operated during the uncertain time.
He did not comment on whether he expected his chairman James
Murdoch, who has been damaged by his handling of the phone
hacking scandal, to be re-elected at the company's annual
general meeting at the end of this month.
Analysts and shareholders spoken to by Reuters have said
they expect him to be re-elected.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)