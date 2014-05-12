(Adds further background, analyst reaction, updates shares)
By Paul Sandle and Maria Sheahan
LONDON/FRANKFURT May 12 Britain's largest
pay-TV company BSkyB is in talks to buy Sky Deutschland
and Sky Italia, a 10 billion euro deal that would
realise Rupert Murdoch's long-held ambition to combine his
European TV interests in a single business.
The potential tie-up would create a broadcaster with 20
million subscribers and more clout to deal with growing
competition from rivals such as BT in sport as well as
online groups like Netflix in movies and blockbuster TV
shows.
In 2010, Murdoch had already tried to take full control of
BSkyB, the jewel in the crown of his European operations, widely
seen as a precursor to integrating the three Sky businesses. But
the bid was thwarted by the repercussions of a phone-hacking
scandal involving his British tabloid News of the World in 2011.
Murdoch, whose 21st Century Fox is BSkyB's biggest
shareholder, has looked at various options over the years to
consolidate his TV holdings in Europe.
The latest proposal would see BSkyB, 39 percent owned by
21st Century Fox, buy Sky Italia and Sky Deutschland, which are
100 percent and about 55 percent owned by Fox, respectively.
British regulators would likely want to examine any deal
that would result in Murdoch increasing his overall stake in
BSkyB. A source close to the talks said the current thinking was
that Murdoch would not raise his holding in BSkyB above 39
percent as a result of a deal. Instead he could take cash to
maintain his stake around that level in the combined company,
analysts said.
BSkyB said talks were still preliminary and no agreement had
been reached on terms, value or transaction structure.
"BSkyB believes at the right value, this combination would
have the potential to create a world-class multinational pay TV
group," the group said in a statement on Monday.
21st Century Fox said the combination of the Sky-branded
European satellite platforms in Britain, Germany and Italy had
often been discussed internally. "From time to time these
conversations have included BSkyB, however no agreement between
the parties has ever been reached," it said.
BSkyB also said it was not prepared to overpay for Sky
Deutschland, noting that any potential agreement would be
subject to the Sky Deutschland share price "continuing to trade
on an undisturbed basis".
Media reports have put the size of the deal at about 10
billion euros ($13.8 billion).
Shares in Fox were trading up 3.2 percent at $35.25 at 1120
ET (1520 GMT).
Analyst Alan Gould at Evercore said a deal would be positive
for Fox, with the company likely to use an estimated $9 billion
of cash proceeds from the deal for further share buybacks.
Shares in Sky Deutschland were up 9.7 percent at 6.95 euros,
valuing the group's equity at 6.1 billion euros ($8.4 billion).
Shares in BSkyB were down 2.8 percent by 1626 GMT, giving it a
market capitalisation of 13.6 billion pounds ($22.9 billion).
BIGGER SCALE
The tie-up would put the group near the front of the pack if
sports rights, which are sold country by country, were in future
available on a pan-European basis.
The combined company would have 57 percent of its
subscribers in Britain, 19 percent in Germany and 24 percent in
Italy, analysts at Citi said. Britain would contribute 68
percent of revenue and 89 percent of group operating profit.
In terms of subscribers, the combined Sky groups would trail
John Malone's Liberty Global, which has about 25
million customers across 12 European countries.
Analysts at Investec said such a deal looked sensible in
terms of scale but Italia/Deutschland were in weaker competitive
positions, with lower margins and returns, versus BSkyB.
They said there were economies (of scale) in terms of
pan-European deals, such as England's Premier League soccer if
it were sold on that basis eventually. A tie-up could protect
the group in future against smaller regional competitors like BT
and larger online rivals.
"(But) we question major cross-border TV synergies and note
lower returns in Italy and Germany and weak competitive
positions," they said.
Barriers to a deal include the fact that fact that Sky
Italia is yet to renew the Serie A soccer rights in Italy, which
is a key part of its TV offering.
Swiss-based agency Infront is preparing a tender to sell TV
rights on Italy's Serie A matches in the next three seasons
. The tender should be ready by Friday, two
industry sources said.
When Murdoch tried to take full ownership of BSkyB in 2010,
fallout from the phone-hacking scandal resulted in British media
watchdog Ofcom examining whether News Corp, as it was
then called, was a suitable owner of a media company. It was
later found to be suitable, but by then the political backlash
over phone hacking had led it to abandon the bid.
With two of his former newspaper editors, Rebekah Brooks and
Andy Coulson, on trial over phone hacking, the scandal has not
faded from the headlines in Britain. They both deny the charges.
News Corp later split into two, with its media assets listed
as 21st Century Fox and its publishing activities remaining in
News Corp.
Analysts said the new proposal was not likely to be opposed
by regulators either in Europe or Britain, because the combined
Sky would not be a dominant European player, and there would be
no change in Fox's stake in BSkyB.
Murdoch's son James led News Corp's attempt to take full
control of BSkyB. James Murdoch was at the time responsible for
News Corp's European television assets and was non-executive
chairman of BSkyB.
Now Co-Chief Operating Officer at Fox, he still wants to
complete the task, telling investors last week: "We've made no
secret of our belief over the years that we think the Sky's are
strong together. But that said, currently our focus is on
operating each of those business as best we can."
($1 = 0.7269 Euros; $1 = 0.5938 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by
Jonathan Gould, Jane Merriman and Pravin Char)