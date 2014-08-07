BRUSSELS Aug 7 European Union antitrust
regulators will decide by Sept. 11 whether to clear British
broadcaster BSkyB's planned $9 billion takeover of
Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV companies in Germany and Italy, the
European Commission said on Thursday.
BSkyB will become the leading pay-TV provider in Europe
after the deals, the latest example of traditional entertainment
companies reinforcing their operations to compete against more
nimble Internet rivals.
The combined company will have operations in Britain,
Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy. Sky Italia is Italy's
biggest pay-TV operator while Sky Deutschland has been growing
strongly.
The EU competition watchdog can approve the deal without
conditions if it does not see any antitrust issues or demand
concessions to allay concerns.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by William Hardy)