* Deal expected to be announced on Friday-source
* BSkyB to buy Sky Italia and 57 pct of Sky Deutschland
* Sale by Murdoch's Fox comes as he looks to expand in U.S.
By Kate Holton
LONDON, July 24 Britain's pay-TV group BSkyB
will on Friday unveil its multi-billion euro deal to buy
Rupert Murdoch's assets in Italy and Germany, sealing a plan to
create a pan-European giant with almost 20 million customers.
A person familiar with the situation said the terms of the
deal, first announced in May, were due to be disclosed at 0600
GMT on Friday, when the London-listed firm publishes its
full-year results.
Under the proposal BSkyB, 39 percent-owned by Murdoch, will
buy all of Sky Italia and 57 percent of Sky Deutschland
from Murdoch's 21st Century Fox, which is
looking to raise cash to buy Time Warner.
A deal, which analysts expect to cost between 7 and 9
billion euros, would enable BSkyB to expand beyond its existing
10 million homes in Britain and Ireland, and move into Germany,
Austria and Italy, where pay-TV is not yet as profitable or
popular.
The 25-year-old BSkyB built its business around the offer of
premium sports but it has also become known for its
technological innovation, such as the award-winning Sky+ set-top
box, streaming TV app and Europe's first 3D channel.
Taking this approach to its new assets could help to grow
revenues while costs could be saved on joint procurement for
technology, capital allocation and the co-production of
programming.
Two people familiar with the deal have said the potential
synergies could be higher than most analysts have realised.
"We think the market may have underestimated the upside from
a deal (increased scale/cost synergies/revenue synergies) and be
wary of a significant rights issue to fund the deal, that we
think is unlikely," UBS said in a note to clients.
Under German takeover law, BSkyB will have to make an offer
for the rest of Sky Deutschland but the fact the company said in
May it did not expect to offer a premium for those shares
indicates it would be happy with just the controlling stake.
WORTH THE RISK?
But the move is not without its problems and it could take a
while for the benefits of creating a so-called Sky Europe to pay
off.
Sky Italia, Italy's biggest pay-TV operator, has lost
220,000 customers since its peak in 2011 as the prolonged
economic downturn has forced more people to ditch their monthly
TV packages.
In Germany, Sky Deutschland is growing strongly in terms of
customer additions and revenue, helped by the appeal of its
domestic and European soccer matches, but the percentage of
those willing to pay for TV in Germany remains low - below 20
percent.
Of concern for some analysts is that they suspect Murdoch is
the driving force behind the deal - and that it would suit him
more than Sky investors - since it would give Fox billions of
euros in cash at a time when the 83-year old mogul is looking to
expand in content.
But BSkyB's management team, including Chief Executive
Jeremy Darroch, won the respect of the independent investors for
their conduct when Murdoch sought and failed to buy the rest of
BSkyB in 2011.
Also of concern is the fact that if BSkyB seeks to pay for
the deal in cash and debt, without issuing shares, its net debt
to core earnings could rise to more than three times its core
earnings from the current level of around one, possibly
hampering the group at the next auction to buy rights.
Its ability to buy the best programming has been thrown into
doubt for the first time in recent years due to the arrival of
telecoms group BT in its sector, and the next round for
the key English Premier League rights are set to kick off later
this year.
BSkyB and Fox declined to comment on the talks.
