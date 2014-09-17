FRANKFURT, Sept 17 Management of German
TV-provider Sky Deutschland said on Wednesday it
could not recommend its minority shareholders to accept the
offer made by Britain's BSkyB.
BSkyB in July agreed to pay $9 billion to buy Rupert
Murdoch's pay-TV companies in Germany and Italy, taking its hunt
for growth into Europe by creating a media powerhouse with 20
million customers.
"The Management Board and the Supervisory Board believe that
the consideration offered by the bidder does not reflect the
full potential and thus intrinsic value of Sky Deutschland's
business," Sky Deutschland said in a statement.
Sky Deutschland is controlled by Rupert Murdoch's
entertainment group 21st Century Fox.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)