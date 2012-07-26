LONDON, July 26 Satellite broadcaster BSkyB
announced a further 500 million pounds ($773.67 million)
buyback on Thursday after demand for broadband and overall
customer loyalty helped the British group to post record
full-year profits.
BSkyB reported full-year revenues up 4.5 percent to 6.8
billion pounds and record adjusted operating profit up 14
percent to 1.2 billion pounds.
BSkyB, which provides pay-TV, broadband and telephony
services, has focussed in the last year on selling extra
services to existing customers after it became increasingly
difficult to sign up new subscribers in the tough economic
conditions.
The approach enabled the group to lift the average revenue
per user to 548 pounds, while the number of customers who left
the service was down to 9.9 percent. It added 57,000 new Sky
households in the quarter, with 20,000 taking the core TV
product.