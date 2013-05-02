LONDON May 2 Britain's BSkyB said it would create 550 new jobs to meet the strong demand for its new products, as it reported third quarter results showing sales and profit racing ahead.

Britain's dominant pay-TV group, which provides fixed-line telephony, TV and broadband, said customers had signed up to 715,000 new subscription products in the three months to the end of March.

The strong performance in customer growth helped the group to post nine month operating profit up 9 percent to 994 million pounds ($1.55 billion) against a forecast of 979 million pounds.

Revenue was up 6 percent to 5.4 billion pounds, in line with consensus.

"Despite the tough consumer environment, we added 715,000 more subscription products in three months, taking the total past 30 million for the first time," Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch said.

"On the back of this growth, we are creating 550 new jobs to meet demand for our products and serve our growing customer base."