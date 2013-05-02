LONDON May 2 Britain's BSkyB said it
would create 550 new jobs to meet the strong demand for its new
products, as it reported third quarter results showing sales and
profit racing ahead.
Britain's dominant pay-TV group, which provides fixed-line
telephony, TV and broadband, said customers had signed up to
715,000 new subscription products in the three months to the end
of March.
The strong performance in customer growth helped the group
to post nine month operating profit up 9 percent to 994 million
pounds ($1.55 billion) against a forecast of 979 million pounds.
Revenue was up 6 percent to 5.4 billion pounds, in line with
consensus.
"Despite the tough consumer environment, we added 715,000
more subscription products in three months, taking the total
past 30 million for the first time," Chief Executive Jeremy
Darroch said.
"On the back of this growth, we are creating 550 new jobs to
meet demand for our products and serve our growing customer
base."