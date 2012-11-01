LONDON Nov 1 Pay-TV group BSkyB
reported first quarter earnings up 16 percent on Thursday as
price rises and the sale of additional products to subscribers
helped mask an otherwise lacklustre performance in signing up
new customers.
BSkyB, which sells pay-TV, broadband and telephony, has
launched an online offering and promoted new products to
existing customers in the last year as it struggles to sign up
new subscribers in the tough economic conditions.
In the first three months of the year, BSkyB signed up
48,000 new households, in line with forecasts, which was made up
of 20,000 additions to the core pay-TV offering.
A price rise introduced in September after a two year freeze
and a share buyback programme helped lift earnings per share to
13.4 pence. Revenue was up 4 percent to 1.7 billion pounds and
adjusted operating profit was up 5 percent to 310 million
pounds.