LONDON May 2 Britain's dominant pay-TV group
BSkyB posted record nine-month operating profit on
Wednesday as an increasing number of subscribers turned to the
group for broadband and phone services.
Showing little effect from the fallout of a failed bid by
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp to seize full control of the
group, BSkyB posted revenues up 5 percent to 5.1 billion pounds
and earnings per share up 24 percent.
The strong financials were driven by solid demand for
services such as broadband and telephony, which made up for the
fact that the group has started to add fewer new customers to
its main television service.
The group added 15,000 new customers to the TV service,
broadly in line with expectations, but well below the 51,000 it
added in the quarter last year.
"We have made a good start to 2012," Chief Executive Jeremy
Darroch said. "In what remains a tough economic environment,
strong and consistent execution of our plan has delivered good
growth across our product range."
BSkyB has added fewer net new customers to its service in
recent quarters, but instead focussed on good cost control and
selling more products to existing customers to boost its
financial performance.