LONDON, June 15 British satellite broadcaster
BSkyB is being advised by Morgan Stanley and
Barclays on plans to create a pan-European operator by
acquiring its German and Italian sister companies, a source
familiar with the matter said.
BSkyB is looking to buy Sky Deutschland and Sky
Italia in a 10 billion euro deal that would realise long-held
ambitions by media magnate Rupert Murdoch to combine his
European TV assets.
The potential tie-up would create a pan-European giant with
20 million subscribers.
According to the source, both banks already act as advisers
to the broadcaster and are being retained for the proposed
transaction.
The latest proposal would see BSkyB, 39 percent owned by
21st Century Fox, buy Sky Italia and Sky Deutschland,
which are 100 percent and about 55 percent owned by Fox,
respectively.
BSkyB said in May that talks were still preliminary and no
agreement had been reached on terms, value or transaction
structure.
"BSkyB believes at the right value, this combination would
have the potential to create a world-class multinational pay TV
group," the group said.
