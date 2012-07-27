LONDON, July 27 Satellite broadcaster BSkyB
said it has bought producer-distributor Parthenon Media
Group as part of plans to create a new distribution division to
market the rights to its content overseas.
BSkyB said on Friday the creation of an in-house
distribution team would speed up its plans to start selling its
television programmes overseas and help generate additional
revenue.
It did not disclose the price paid but said that Parthenon
had gross assets of 18.2 million pounds ($28.6 million) at
end-June.
BSkyB has invested more than 450 million pounds in British
commissioning and production in 2012, and intends to increase
this to 600 million pounds a year by 2014.
BSkyB, which provides pay-TV, broadband and telephony
services, has focused in the last year on selling extra services
to existing customers after it became increasingly difficult to
sign up new subscribers in the tough economic conditions.
On Thursday it reported full-year revenues up 4.5 percent to
6.8 billion pounds and record adjusted operating profit up 14
percent to 1.2 billion pounds.