LONDON May 2 BSkyB said it would create
550 new jobs to meet strong demand for its television and
broadband products, as it reported third quarter results showing
profits racing ahead.
Britain's dominant pay-TV group, which is 39-percent-owned
by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, provides fixed-line
telephony, TV and broadband. It said it had signed up an extra
70,000 new households, in line with forecasts, taking the total
retail subscriber base to 10.8 million.
Within that, its customers had signed up for an extra
715,000 new subscription products in the three months to the end
of March, taking the average revenue paid per user up by 30
pounds in the year to 576 pounds.
The strong performance in customer growth helped the group
to post nine month operating profit up 9 percent to 994 million
pounds ($1.55 billion), compared to a forecast of 979 million.
Revenue was up 6 percent to 5.4 billion pounds, in line with
consensus, and the adjusted basic earnings per share was up 16
percent.
"Despite the tough consumer environment, we added 715,000
more subscription products in three months, taking the total
past 30 million for the first time," Chief Executive Jeremy
Darroch said.
"On the back of this growth, we are creating 550 new jobs to
meet demand for our products and serve our growing customer
base."
The one weak spot, however, was churn, or the number of
people who left the service, which was up to 10.8 percent from
10.1 percent a year ago. Darroch put the rise down to the tough
economic circumstances but said he was still comfortable with
the rate.
BSkyB, which has managed to grow its business through the
economic downturn by offering popular sports and movies and new
technologies to help find the content, said it had seen a
fivefold increase in on-demand television downloads and a 37
percent jump in movie rentals against last year.
The new jobs, which will add to 700 new positions previously
announced, takes the total for 2013 to 1,250. It has added 4,000
new jobs in the last four years.