* Provisional ruling says new entrants opened up market
* BT and Virgin Media to object to the ruling
* BSkyB shares up 0.4 percent, FTSE 100 down 1.6 percent
By Kate Holton
LONDON, May 23 BSkyB no longer dominates
the British pay-TV movie market following the arrival of new
entrants Lovefilm and Netflix, a regulator
said, handing a boost to the broadcaster by reversing its
initial findings.
"Competition between providers of movie services on pay TV
has changed materially and, as a result of these changes,
consumers now have much greater choice," said Laura Carstensen,
chairman of the Competition Commission investigation.
"Lovefilm and Netflix offer services which are attractive to
many consumers and they appear sufficiently well resourced to be
in a position to improve the range and quality of their content
further," she said on Wednesday.
Given the findings, the regulator said it would now not
propose any remedial action. It will review responses to its
revised finding before reaching its final verdict.
The provisional finding was a reprieve for BSkyB which has
clashed repeatedly with regulators in recent years over its
dominance of pay-TV, putting at risk its ability to lure
customers with the offer of exclusive movie and sports content.
The Competition Commission had previously found that Sky's
subscriber base of more than 10 million homes gave it an
advantage over rivals who struggled to bid for the rights to
first-run Hollywood movies.
While the commission noted on Wednesday that BSkyB still
held the rights to the movies of all six major Hollywood studios
for the first subscription pay-TV window, it said Netflix and
the Amazon-owned Lovefilm had already acquired rights to several
other studios.
UBS analyst Polo Tang said the announcement was a small
positive for BSkyB, which would add to the solid trading, scope
for price rises and the potential for more share buybacks, which
have supported the group through the economic downturn.
The news was a blow to rivals, such as British telecom group
BT and cable operator Virgin Media, who have
said BSkyB can make a better business case for buying the most
sought-after movies because it has more customers.
For its part, BSkyB has said firms such as BT, with a market
value of 16 billion pounds ($25 billion), could afford to
compete for rights if they chose to.
The commission did concede that competition in the pay-TV
retail market was overall ineffective, however it said the scope
of its investigation was limited by the terms of the reference.
One of the proposals suggested by the Commission last year
was a cap on the number of major studios agreeing exclusive
rights with BSkyB, which would have allowed others to buy the
rights and become more competitive.
BSkyB was also due to launch its own internet-based service
this year which will offer movies without the need for a full
BSkyB subscription.
"Virgin Media strongly disagrees with today's provisional
findings by the Competition Commission and continues to support
its earlier findings of 2011, that Sky's control of movie rights
is restricting competition in the UK, leading to higher prices,
reduced choice and less innovation," a spokesman said.
A BT spokesman said it was pleased the commission had
acknowledged competition in the pay-TV market was ineffective
and was disappointed the regulator had not taken the action
available to it to deal with the problem. "We cannot see how
this is in the best interests of consumers and we intend to
respond to the CC's consultation on this basis."
Sky shares were up 0.4 percent at 0845 GMT, outperforming a
1.6 percent lower blue-chip FTSE 100 Index.