LONDON Aug 7 British pay television broadcaster
BSkyB will launch a new 24-hour channel dedicated to
showing James Bond films on repeat in October to mark the 50th
anniversary of the Bond franchise, the company said on Tuesday.
The channel, to be called Sky Movies 007, will show 22
original Bond films in high definition from Oct. 5 for a month,
beginning with the 1962 Bond film, 'Dr. No', it said. It added
that it will also screen independent titles 'Never Say Never
Again' and 'Casino Royale.'
The launch comes after Sky bought the rights to the British
film franchise from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios in April, ending
rival ITV's 38-year stronghold on the films's rights.
"We're delighted that our customers will have the best Bond
movie-watching experience ever with Sky Movies - uninterrupted,
in HD (high definition), on demand and on the go," Director of
Sky Movies, Ian Lewis, said in a statement.