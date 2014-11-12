LONDON Nov 12 BSkyB said on Wednesday
the price for acquiring Sky Italia and Sky Deutschland
had risen to 6.9 billion pounds ($10.9 billion) after
a greater number of investors signed up for the German offer
than expected.
Britain's dominant pay-TV provider said in June it would buy
the Sky Italia business and a 57 percent stake in Sky
Deutschland from Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox for
4.9 billion pounds in cash plus a stake in a TV channel.
However under German takeover rules it also had to make the
offer available to the German firm's independent investors and
despite the relatively low offer, it has ended up with 90
percent of the company.
Announcing the completion of the deal, BSkyB said on
Wednesday it had paid 6.9 billion pounds for the two companies,
including 6.5 billion pounds in cash.
It said at the time of the deal it had funding in place to
acquire 100 percent of Sky Deutschland if all the shareholders
tendered their shares, but that it would be equally happy to own
just the 57 percent holding owned by Murdoch.
BSkyB noted that both Standard and Poor's and Moody's had
indicated recently that BSkyB was expected to maintain its
investment grade credit ratings.
