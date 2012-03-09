LONDON, March 8 British satellite
broadcaster BSkyB, part of Rupert Murdoch's UK media
business, is facing an escalating investigation into whether it
is a "fit and proper" owner of a broadcasting licence, Britain's
telecoms regulator said on Thursday.
Ofcom said it set up a dedicated team in January known as
'Project Apple' to investigate material emerging from the
Leveson inquiry and the police's investigations into phone
hacking and the corrupting of public officials.
The investigation is considering the status of both James
Murdoch, chairman of BSkyB, and News Corp, which holds
a 39.1 percent stake in broadcaster, as "fit and proper" persons
to own the BSkyB licence.
"Ofcom has a duty under the UK Broadcasting Acts 1990 and
1996 to be satisfied that any person holding a broadcasting
licence is, and remains, fit and proper to do so," the regulator
said.
"New evidence is still emerging from hacking and corruption
allegations. Ofcom is continuing to assess the evidence,
including the new and emerging evidence, that may assist it in
discharging its duties."
Murdoch has remained chairmen of BSkyB, despite stepping
down as executive chairman of News International, the British
newspaper arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp group, last month.
If Ofcom rules against either of them, it could threaten
James Murdoch's position or result in News Corp cutting its
stake in BSkyB to a percentage that would shed its control of
the company.
"Ofcom has written to, met and is in dialogue with the
various authorities investigating the allegations. This includes
the police, the relevant parliamentary committees and British
MPs," Ofcom said.
Project Apple was discussed at a board meeting in January,
and BSkyB's status to hold a broadcasting licence was also
discussed in September and December, but only as part of the
chief executive's report, Ofcom said.
BSkyB could not be reached for immediate comment.
Last summer Rupert Murdoch withdrew News Corp's planned bid
to take full control of BSkyB after his company admitted phone
hacking at his UK newspapers.
News Corp ditched its 8.3 billion pound ($13.13 billion)
pursuit of BSkyB after Rupert Murdoch closed the News of the
World following a political and public outcry resulting from
phone hacking scandal.