* Wider Ofcom probe increases pressure on James Murdoch
* Forthcoming lawmakers' report likely to be critical
* BSkyB shareholder says Murdoch could be business risk
By Paul Sandle and Chris Vellacott
LONDON, March 9 The Murdoch family's grip
on Britain's BSkyB is coming under increased scrutiny,
with some shareholders concerned that an imminent report from
lawmakers will increase the pressure on James Murdoch to give up
his chairmanship of the satellite broadcaster.
The report from the parliamentary committee investigating
the phone hacking scandal has been delayed but is now expected
before Easter.
It will come hot on the heels of news that UK broadcast
regulator Ofcom has intensified its investigation into whether
BSkyB's links with Murdoch and News Corp make it fit to hold a
broadcasting licence.
The Ofcom investigation, which is open ended, is examining
mounting evidence of wrongdoing at Rupert Murdoch's British
newspapers and whether it impinges on BSkyB as a "fit and
proper" holder of a licence.
It will increase the scrutiny on James Murdoch's position at
the satellite company, and could eventually lead to News Corp
selling down its 39.1 percent stake in a company it
wanted to buy outright last summer.
One UK-based top 40 BSkyB institutional shareholder, who
asked not to be named, said it was worried that the focus on
James Murdoch could distract BSkyB's management, and it could
set up an unwanted argument with Ofcom in what is a strongly
regulated industry.
"It is a problem if you are being figure-headed by someone
who does not have a good relationship with the regulator," the
shareholder told Reuters on Friday.
"That is a business risk. That's the concern we've had."
James Murdoch has remained chairman of BSkyB, despite
stepping down as executive chairman of News International, News
Corp's British newspaper arm, last month.
Pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline has also said James
Murdoch will step down from its board.
Claire Enders at Ender Analysis said Ofcom had been obliged
to monitor BSkyB for the last seven months or so, and in that
time the extent of the allegations had escalated.
"The committee report has real impact as a form of political
judgement of the management of News International," Enders said.
The committee's findings, which one member has said should
be published before Easter, are likely to further dent Murdoch's
reputation and raise questions as to whether he is a liability
to BSkyB rather than an asset.
Damian Collins, a lawmaker who sits on the committee, said
it was making "good progress" on the report but he would not
confirm when it might be published.
"There has been a lot more to go through than normally would
be for a select committee and there will be a great deal of
interest in every dot and comma," he told Reuters.
"I am sure that Ofcom will be interested to see what we find
in our report, we are working on that report now, and hope that
will be helpful for whatever course of action they decide to
take."
Murdoch relocated to New York at the beginning of the year
to look after News Corp's international TV interests, although
the move was viewed by many as an attempt to distant himself
from the phone-hacking furore.
He was not present when Rupert Murdoch unveiled his new
Sunday edition of the Sun tabloid last month. His brother
Lachlan was conspicuous at his father's side on a newsroom tour
ahead of the launch.
COULD MURDOCH THROW IN THE TOWEL?
Any criticism from the lawmakers' report, coming on top of
the wider probe by Ofcom, the police investigation into phone
hacking and the judicial review of the newspaper industry, will
increase pressure on the board of BSkyB to remove James Murdoch.
The board has backed James Murdoch since the scandal blew up
last summer, pointing to his record in leading the company both
as chief executive and chairman.
Analyst Will Smith at Jefferies said Murdoch had done a good
job in chairing the group, which remained strategically
important for News Corp.
"He's led the company as CEO through a fairly strong growth
period, so he's got the background, the experience, and he knows
the market," he said.
"The risk is the Murdoch name, which a lot of people are
viewing quite negatively right now, so he's vulnerable due to
family connections and the fallout from the scandal last
summer."
A UK shareholder at a large fund manager, speaking on
condition of anonymity, agreed that Murdoch was vulnerable.
"It's probably likely that James Murdoch will have to end up
leaving, which will be a bloody great shame," the shareholder
said.
"What may happen is there will be enough mud thrown around
by Ofcom, but not enough to force News Corp to sell its stake
down, but Murdoch could say almost as a trade-off 'I'm out'."
UBS analyst Polo Tang said that any forced sale of the News
Corp stake could result in a takeover of BSkyB.
"Rather than look at any potential stake sale by News Corp
as an overhang, we believe any forced sale of such a strategic
stake could potentially flush out a bidder for the whole company
and therefore lead to hopes of a takeover," he said in a note.
He added, however, that the Ofcom probe was not likely to
reach any conclusions until the criminal investigation into
phone hacking by News International was more advanced, which
could take some time.
Selling any of the stake will be a major blow to Murdoch,
who last year was prepared to pay 8.3 billion pounds to take
full control of the group before bowing to political pressure to
withdraw the bid.
Shares in BSkyB were 0.9 percent higher at 7 pounds by 1604
GMT.
Both BSkyB and News Corp declined to comment.