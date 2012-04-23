LONDON, April 23 Britain's media regulator said
on Monday it had launched an investigation into Sky News, the
influential news channel of Rupert Murdoch's BSkyB,
which has admitted twice hacking into emails to generate a
story.
Sky News said earlier this month that it had hacked into
emails in 2008 but insisted it had acted in the public interest
because it had shared the information with the police and helped
to secure a criminal conviction.
The admission was seen as damaging to the successful
channel. Its parent BSkyB is 39 percent-owned by Murdoch's News
Corp, which has itself been convulsed by a phone
hacking scandal at its British newspaper arm.
As a result, parent company BSkyB is being investigated as
to whether its owners and directors are fit to own a broadcast
licence.
"Ofcom is investigating the fairness and privacy issues
raised by Sky News' statement that it had accessed without prior
authorisation private email accounts during the course of its
news investigations," a spokesman said.
"We will make the outcome known in due course."