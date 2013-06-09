LONDON, June 9 British satellite TV firm BSkyB
will cut prices for its broadband packages in response
to competition from BT's new sports channels, the Sunday
Telegraph reported.
The price cuts, which will apply to internet and television
bundles sold by the Rupert Murdoch-owned firm, will be announced
early this week, said the paper, citing unnamed sources.
Last month, BT said it would screen free English Premier
league soccer matches to its broadband customers, having
splashed out on the rights to show 38 live matches. Available
from August when the new season starts, it will be the first
time such matches have been aired free in more than 20
years.
The BT announcement triggered a fall in the shares of both
BT and BSkyB, as well as smaller broadband providers such as
TalkTalk, over fears a potential bidding war would eat
into their profits.
Sky has dominated the British pay-TV market in the last
decade and still retains the rights to 116 live matches. It has
expanded into BT's territory to offer broadband and telephone
services to its 10.7 million households.
BT, a former state monopoly, fought back by developing an
online TV service designed to persuade customers they should
upgrade to its superfast broadband in order to watch it.
Analysts have been expecting BSkyB to make some tactical
discounts in order to counter a marketing push by BT.
BSkyB declined to comment.