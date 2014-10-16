LONDON Oct 16 Britain's BSkyB, in the
process of buying Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV companies in Germany
and Italy, reported slightly better than expected first-quarter
profits due to a broad demand for its services.
Britain's dominant pay-TV provider agreed in June to pay $9
billion to buy Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia to take
its hunt for growth into Europe by creating a media powerhouse
with 20 million customers.
The group said on Thursday it had added 46,000 net new TV
customers in the three months to the end of September, boosting
adjusted operating profit by 11 percent to 316 million pounds
($504 million) and slightly ahead of forecasts at 311 million
pounds.
(1 US dollar = 0.6267 British pound)
