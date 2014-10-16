(Adds German details)
By Kate Holton
LONDON Oct 16 Britain's BSkyB could end
up buying more of Sky Deutschland than originally
expected, it said on Thursday, as the recent bout of broad stock
market weakness makes its low-ball offer more attractive.
Britain's dominant pay-TV provider agreed in June to pay $9
billion for Rupert Murdoch's 57 percent stake in Sky Deutschland
and all of Sky Italia to create a media powerhouse
with 20 million customers.
Under stock market rules, BSkyB extended its 6.75 euros per
share offer for the German business to other shareholders. But
the bid was pitched at a small premium to Sky Deutschland's
price before the deal and the British company said it was happy
to only take the 57 percent stake.
Sky Deutschland advised minority shareholders to keep hold
of their shares, but BSkyB Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch said
on Thursday investors may now rethink that idea.
"I wouldn't be surprised if we get a lot more take up and I
think the volatility we are seeing is probably making people
reflect on that," Darroch told reporters after the company
reported robust first-quarter results.
"We are very happy at 57 percent and we think we can do all
the things we need to do in the business with that, and we'll
see how many trade in."
Shares in Sky Deutschland were trading at 6.72 euros, still
a slight discount to the BSkyB terms and possibly indicating an
expectation that many holders will take up the offer. European
stocks as a whole were down 0.2 percent at 1,249 by
0815 GMT, having slumped from a peak of 1,411 set in mid
September.
TOUGH CONDITIONS
BSkyB has decided its future growth lies in creating a
European pay-TV leader that will operate in Britain, Ireland,
Germany, Austria and Italy, after encountering the toughest
market conditions in its 25-year history.
After growing rapidly in the last two decades by offering
premium TV channels carrying movies and sports, Sky has recently
focused on selling its existing customers more services, such as
additional TV products and broadband, as the number of new
households signing up starts to slow.
On Thursday the group posted results for the three months to
the end of September showing a record 309,000 users signing up
to its Sky Go Extra service which allows subscribers to watch
programmes on phones and tablet computers when away from home.
It also added 46,000 net new TV customers and 75,000 new
broadband customers, helping lift adjusted operating profit by
11 percent to 316 million pounds ($504 million), slightly ahead
of an average forecast of 311 million from five banks and
brokerages polled by Reuters.
The deal to buy the German and Italian operations is due to
be completed in mid November and BSkyB said it would have a
better idea of how much of the German business it would own by
Nov. 6 or 7.
It said at the time of announcing the deal it was fully
covered from a funding point of view if 100 percent of Sky
Deutschland investors took up the offer.
