LONDON Nov 21 Satellite broadcaster BSkyB
, part owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, has
appointed external lawyers to review the emails of some of its
most successful journalists to check there were no signs of
illegal newsgathering.
A BSkyB spokesman said on Monday the company had appointed
its external legal counsel, Herbert Smith, to review emails
going back to 2005 in areas where news was broken outside of the
normal diary agenda.
"There has been no suggestion of any impropriety at Sky
News. We remain committed to the highest standards," the
spokesman said.
Journalistic practices are under huge scrutiny in Britain
following a scandal at News Corp's now-closed News of the World
tabloid, in which people working for the paper hacked into the
phones of thousands of people to generate stories.
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp failed in its bid to buy the rest
of BSkyB it did not already own in the summer, as politicians
turned against the media mogul and his handling of a scandal
which damaged the value and reputation of the company.
BSkyB decided to launch the review a few months ago at the
Sky News channel, which regularly breaks financial and political
news.
