BRUSSELS, Sept 11 European Union antitrust
regulators approved on Thursday British broadcaster BSkyB's
planned $9 billion takeover of Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV
companies in Germany and Italy, which will make it the biggest
pay-TV provider in Europe.
The deal is the latest example of traditional entertainment
companies reinforcing their operations to compete against
internet rivals.
The merged company will have operations in Britain, Ireland,
Germany, Austria and Italy. Sky Italia is Italy's biggest pay-TV
operator while Sky Deutschland has seen strong growth.
"The Commission found that the transaction would not lead to
any material overlaps in the parties' activities, as they are
mainly active in different national markets," the EU competition
authority said in a statement.
The European Commission also looked into whether the merged
company would enjoy increased bargaining power with regard to
rights holders for the acquisition of rights to audiovisual
content, particularly "premium" content such as certain sport
events and films, at the expense of its pay TV competitors.
The Commission found that it was unlikely the merged company
would be able to impose a change from current licensing
practices, which are focused on national territories or language
areas, towards joint purchase or simultaneous negotiations for
premium content across several countries.
Under details of the deal announced in July, BSkyB will pay
Murdoch's 21st Century Fox for the pay-TV companies
using cash, debt, its stake in a TV channel and a placing of
shares that represents around 10 percent of its issued share
capital. Murdoch is also the largest shareholder of BSkyB.
Fox owns 100 percent of Sky Italia, 57 percent of Sky
Deutschland and 39 percent of BSkyB.
BSkyB dominates British pay-TV, offering its premium sports,
movies and U.S. drama programming to more than 10 million homes.
Facing the toughest market conditions in its 25-year
history, BSkyB has decided its future growth lies in creating a
European pay-TV leader that will operate in Britain, Ireland,
Germany, Austria and Italy.
