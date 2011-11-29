LONDON Nov 29 BSkyB shareholder
Standard Life Investments told the company it would like to see
an independent chairman at the satellite broadcaster.
Standard Life Investments, a top 30 shareholder in the
company, is planning to vote against current chairman James
Murdoch's re-election, the fund manager's head of corporate
governance Guy Jubb said at BSkyB's annual general meeting on
Tuesday.
He added that he hoped the independent directors would note
the size of the protest vote and the tone of shareholders and
take that into consideration in the future.
James Murdoch is expected to survive a row with investors
following a phone hacking scandal and to be re-elected as
chairman with the support of News Corp, BSkyB's largest
shareholder.
